Athens Police and the Limestone County coroner are investigating a death at an Athens hotel.

Coroner Mike West said his office was called to Econo Lodge at 1500 Hwy. 72 in Athens on Monday morning.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said it was an attended death, meaning someone was there with the person who died.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

West said the body has been taken to Huntsville for forensic examination.

