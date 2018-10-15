Investigation underway in Madison Co. after man died during arrest

A death investigation is underway in Madison County after Neal Matthias Grillo, 37, became unconscious when deputies tried to arrest him.
A member of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said they interviewed a Grillo at their office on Wheeler Avenue Monday morning. He was accused of rape 1st degree, sodomy 1st degree and burglary 2nd degree.
After the interview, Grillo was told by investigators he was going to be arrested on the above charges. During the 15 minute wait for him to be transported to jail for booking, he went unconscious.
The incident happened at the criminal investigation division of the Madison County Sheriff's Office. A deputy performed CPR until HEMSI arrived and then they started performing life saving measures. Grillo was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital
An autopsy and toxicology will be performed to determine cause of death
