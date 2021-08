A death investigation is underway after officers found a body in a crashed car Saturday morning.

It was found at around 8:37 a.m. on Avalon Ave. between 17th and 18th Streets. That's around a mile east of Helen Keller Hospital.

The victim's name is not being released at this time as officials notify family.

Tuscumbia and Sheffield Police Departments are conducting the investigation, and will provide updates as they learn more information.