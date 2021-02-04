Clear
BREAKING NEWS Death investigation in North Huntsville Full Story

Death investigation in North Huntsville

A man was found dead on Chalet Circle Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 9:26 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

According to Huntsvillle police, a man was found dead on Chalet Circle with multiple gunshots Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. 

Police said the man was found in the road and they are investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 465056

Reported Deaths: 8203
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson676391195
Mobile33449630
Madison30103345
Tuscaloosa22731321
Montgomery21157402
Shelby20501175
Baldwin18418228
Lee14048128
Morgan13086209
Etowah12642265
Calhoun12179239
Marshall10860172
Houston9578220
Limestone8793113
Elmore8723143
Cullman8622160
St. Clair8263175
Lauderdale8255174
DeKalb8184146
Talladega6908125
Jackson627577
Walker6192202
Colbert5794108
Blount5768105
Autauga575371
Coffee498373
Dale4348100
Franklin386365
Russell380223
Covington366990
Escambia358352
Chilton356881
Tallapoosa3357122
Clarke327739
Dallas3253120
Chambers323380
Pike276848
Lawrence268276
Marion264180
Winston238645
Bibb232152
Geneva229257
Marengo219639
Pickens211740
Hale198356
Barbour198142
Fayette186743
Butler183860
Cherokee171836
Henry171235
Monroe160325
Randolph153337
Washington148329
Clay133450
Crenshaw132948
Macon130839
Cleburne129928
Lamar125329
Lowndes125039
Wilcox115522
Bullock109329
Perry103522
Conecuh102123
Sumter94228
Greene80828
Coosa71321
Choctaw53824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 733216

Reported Deaths: 10033
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby815721298
Davidson75423759
Knox41888510
Hamilton37462385
Rutherford35394327
Unassigned24941187
Williamson23250177
Sumner19478265
Out of TN1652794
Montgomery15913171
Wilson15354186
Sullivan13390247
Blount12756146
Washington12483221
Maury11738149
Bradley11696122
Sevier11194139
Putnam10453162
Madison9646201
Robertson819299
Hamblen7483144
Anderson7290138
Greene6935130
Tipton658086
Coffee5954100
Gibson5916127
Dickson582592
Cumberland567494
Bedford5583105
Roane550694
McMinn543380
Lawrence539975
Carter5358136
Loudon532560
Warren521563
Jefferson516590
Dyer500690
Monroe491272
Hawkins484387
Franklin440172
Fayette427463
Obion415188
Rhea401163
Lincoln398554
Cocke372578
Marshall370146
Cheatham363834
Weakley355152
Campbell349546
Henderson346366
Giles343685
Carroll330275
White324555
Hardeman322961
Hardin311857
Lauderdale305341
Macon302258
Henry277167
Wayne276626
Overton265550
McNairy258245
DeKalb254947
Haywood253058
Claiborne244545
Marion241838
Smith240132
Scott237536
Hickman236439
Trousdale233417
Grainger224543
Fentress221339
Johnson210936
Morgan203222
Chester186744
Crockett186540
Bledsoe184411
Unicoi172547
Cannon166525
Lake165223
Polk157819
Union151725
Decatur151231
Grundy149025
Sequatchie147222
Humphreys143320
Benton138336
Lewis136923
Meigs123018
Stewart115523
Jackson109627
Clay98228
Perry98125
Houston96626
Moore85411
Pickett71121
Van Buren68312
Hancock4459

Most Popular Stories

Community Events