Death Investigation underway at FreightCar America

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.
All that is confirmed is that deputies responded to a call at a FreightCar America in the Barton community near Cherokee. An employee in her 20’s was taken to Helen Keller Hospital, where she later died.
WAAY 31 will update this story with updates.
