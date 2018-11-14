Clear
Death Investigation underway at FreightCar America

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was killed on the job.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 9:36 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

All that is confirmed is that deputies responded to a call at a FreightCar America in the Barton community near Cherokee. An employee in her 20’s was taken to Helen Keller Hospital, where she later died.

