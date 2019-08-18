Clear
Death investigation underway in Huntsville

Police said one person was found dead on Evangel Circle.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 9:44 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Alex Torres-Perez

Huntsvile police confirmed a death investigation is underway. Sources at the scene said a man was found dead on a property in the 4400 block of Evangel Circle around 7am Sunday. They also said the victim had signs of trauma, but an exact cause of death is unknown.

Investigators left the area after being on scene for about 2 hours. Police said several people are being interviewed by investigators. 

The Madison County Coroner's office also responded. No other informatiom has been released about the victim.

This is a developing story, WAAY 31 will update it as we learn more.

