First homicide of the year in Guntersville after deadly shooting

A woman was shot and killed outside of a strip mall in Guntersville Saturday morning.

The Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson says it happened in the back corner of the Lake Shopping Center. That's off Gunter Ave.

Police say they found 37-year-old Brandy Hammons in the parking lot with gunshot wounds at around 7 a.m. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Peterson says within the hour of finding the victim, 31-year-old Salaam Gregory was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Police say the shooting happened after the two got in an argument in a car. They then went to the strip mall parking lot, where the shooting happened.

Police say this was a domestic violence situation, but wouldn't say how the two knew each other. They did say suspect and victim were familiar to each other.

Right now, it is not clear what kind of charges Gregory will face. He is being held without bond until officials meet with the Marshall county district attorneys to discuss formal charges.

This is the first homicide of the year in Guntersville. The last homicide occured in July of last year when serial criminal Jimmy Spencer is accused of killing 3 people while out on parole. The WAAY 31 I-Team then uncovered a plethora of problems with the state parole board, which lead to legislative change.