Deadly shooting near Alabama's Fort Rucker

DALEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an argument between two brothers has left one of them shot dead.
Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said the brothers were arguing in a Daleville home when the shooting happened Saturday evening.
Authorities are still investigating what the argument was about.
Authorities say the shooter is in custody as investigators determine what charges should be filed. They did not release the names of either man.
The shooting happened near the Daleville gate to Fort Rucker.
