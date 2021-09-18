UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Hartselle rollover wreck

UPDATE: One person is dead after a rollover wreck in Hartselle Saturday night.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says another person was injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

------

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they're at the scene of a fatal rollover wreck Saturday night.

It's on Highway 31 at Lane Rd in Hartselle.

Officials say there is entrapment in the deadly wreck. At this time, it's unclear how many are involved or injured.

HWY 31 Southbound is currently closed as the scene is cleared.

Several agencies are asking drivers to use extreme caution when driving tonight due to flooding dangers in Limestone and Morgan counties.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.