Deadly fire extinguished at Florence packaging company; investigation underway

WAAY 31 learned more on Thursday about a deadly warehouse fire in Florence.

Firefighters extinguished the last of the hotspots at Right Solutions, a family-owned packaging company, Thursday evening. That fire started on Wednesday.

The coroner said 34-year-old Justin Ross died in the fire. His parents own this business, and the family is well-known in the Shoals community.

People stopped by on Thursday to show support for the family. At this time, we don't know the next steps the Ross family is going to take for the business.

State and local investigators responded to the scene to do some preliminary assessments. They haven't been able to go in and start their investigation because of the hotspots that were smoldering and structure damage to the building.

They said the fire was so difficult to control because of rolls of tightly packed paper and rags that smoldered.

Florence's deputy fire chief, Tim Anerton, said a bulk of the investigators' work will start on Friday. They will have a crew on standby if any hotspots spark back up.

Officials hope witness statements will help them piece together what caused the deadly fire.

Firefighters also said the roof of the building and the metal supports are totally warped.

Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins said the state fire marshal's office will be assisting them in the case. There is no word on where or how the fire started in this 50,000-square-foot facility.