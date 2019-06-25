Clear

Deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway

The early morning crash involved several vehicles

Decatur police say someone died in an early morning wreck. Several vehicles were involved in the crash on Point Mallard Parkway near the Wheeler National Wildlife Vistors Center. It happened just after 7 AM.

The wreck affected traffic. The highway was down to one lane in each direction.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s identity.

