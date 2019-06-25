Decatur police say someone died in an early morning wreck. Several vehicles were involved in the crash on Point Mallard Parkway near the Wheeler National Wildlife Vistors Center. It happened just after 7 AM.
The wreck affected traffic. The highway was down to one lane in each direction.
Police have not confirmed the victim’s identity.
Related Content
- Deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway
- Wild boar causes problems along Point Mallard Parkway
- Point Mallard Park's After Dark event cancelled
- Point Mallard's campgrounds, golf course still flooded
- Point Mallard Campground in Decatur closed due to flooding
- Decatur Police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Decatur police arrest suspect in Point Mallard shooting
- Video captures 'Decatur gator' in Tennessee River near Point Mallard
- Lanes reopen on Memorial Parkway following three-vehicle wreck
- Slow traffic on Parkway after wreck damages light pole
Scroll for more content...