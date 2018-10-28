Clear

Deadly crash kills Elkmont man Saturday night

The wreck happened on Highway 99.

Posted: Oct. 28, 2018 2:49 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A deadly accident killed a man in Limestone County last night. Decatur state troopers tell WAAY 31 Ronald Haggard was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 99 five miles north of Athens.

The Elkmont man was driving his Ford F-150. Just after ten last night, his truck veered off the road hit a culvert and turned over.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. Haggard was 48 years old.

