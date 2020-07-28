Deadly car accident in Falkville now a homicide investigation

Alabama State Troopers said it could take about two months to determine what caused an accident that killed three people near Falkville in Morgan County on Monday night. Alabama’s Highway Patrol said it is investigating this as a homicide.

Investigators remain tight-lipped because they consider the accident a homicide, but everyone involved died. Troopers said Thomas Shumate, 45, was driving an SUV and turned in front of a motorcycle ridden by Dennis Hayes, 38, and Scarlett Hayes, 43. The accident happened on US 31 and Lacon Rd.

Nikki Robinson didn’t see the crash happen but drove past the scene. She told WAAY 31 the images are stuck in her head.

“It was very disturbing, you know, they still had the bodies there and sheets, and you could see the blood,” said Robinson. “It was very traumatic and very disturbing.”

Troopers wouldn’t give anymore details about the crash.