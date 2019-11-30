Huntsville Emergency Medical Services say one man is dead after a motorcycle wreck.
HEMSI got the call at around 12:31 a.m.
It happened near the intersection of Elkwood Section and Terry Lane in the Hazel Green area.
State troopers are investigating the wreck.
Related Content
- Deadly Motorcycle Wreck in Hazel Green
- Hazel Green man killed in wreck
- One dead after motorcycle catches fire following wreck near Hazel Green
- UPDATE: Hazel Green man killed in motorcycle, truck crash
- Hazel Green High principal resigns
- Fire destroys Hazel Green home
- Hazel Green house fire reported
- Woman, baby go to hospital after Hazel Green wreck
- Wreck shuts down lanes of Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green
- Wreck ends with burned cars in Hazel Green
Scroll for more content...