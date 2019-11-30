Clear
BREAKING NEWS Deadly Motorcycle Wreck in Hazel Green Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Pedestrian Hit And Killed Off University Dr. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deadly Motorcycle Wreck in Hazel Green

One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck overnight.

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services say one man is dead after a motorcycle wreck. 

HEMSI got the call at around 12:31 a.m.

It happened near the intersection of Elkwood Section and Terry Lane in the Hazel Green area. 

State troopers are investigating the wreck. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events