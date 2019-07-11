Deadly Madison County intersection getting safety improvements

Changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Madison County.

Last month, three people lost their lives in two separate wrecks at U.S. 72 East and Dug Hill Road.

Brandon Curnel said his family moved to the area about six years ago, and hearing and seeing crashes at the Dug Hill Road intersection is something his family has become far too familiar with.

"If not a wreck, you will hear almost wrecks every couple of days," he said

Now, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced it's eliminating all left turns at the intersection so no one will be crossing traffic along the busy four-lane road. Surveying is already underway for the project, and Curnel said he's relieved to hear the intersection is finally being fixed.

"It took forever to make a decision, but now they're in a hurry, which is good," he said.

The Department of Transportation is installing dedicated turn lanes so drivers can make a right turn and then a U-turn. Curnel said because making left turns along the road to head into Huntsville is so dangerous, his kids opt to take a separate route.

"Our daughters chose to go the other way because of that intersection, so that's not going to be a big change for us," he said.

The Department of Transportation said the work should start next week on the road and last until September. Drivers are asked to have patience as there will be some lane closures during the project.

Curnel said he's cautiously optimistic and hopes the improvement does stop deadly wrecks.

"We don't know yet if that will be the solution, but at least they are making an effort," he said.

The improvements are expected to cost about $350,000 with the Department of Transportation picking up the tab.