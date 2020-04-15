Clear
BREAKING NEWS Deadly Jackson County Park boat dock fire ruled accidental Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deadly Jackson County Park boat dock fire ruled accidental

Courtesy of Mandy Durham

Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 4:31 PM
Posted By: Jay Reeves The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Investigators have determined that a fire which killed eight people at an Alabama marina earlier this year was an accident.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in an email Wednesday that the blaze originated on one boat at Jackson County Park Marina.

He says it was an accident, but state investigators couldn't determine an exact cause.

The state fire marshal's office investigated the fire but has yet to respond to a request for a full report.

Fire erupted on a dock early on Jan. 27, and eight people died as wind blew the flames from one vessel to another.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Amanda Foster, 54-year-old Yancy Ferrell Roper, 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles and her five children. Her children are 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events