Deadline to register for Huntsville City Schools virtual learning program is Friday

Friday is the deadline for Huntsville City Schools families to decide if they want to go with virtual learning next semester! It's the last day to sign up for the Huntsville City Schools Virtual Academy. Officials say virtual learning will look different. This time around students will have live lessons and will need to login to every class at their scheduled time. Students need to maintain a 70 or above course average to stay in virtual learning. Keep in mind, a district spokesperson says if you stick with traditional learning conditions are subject to change.

Right now, 5 city schools are in virtual learning because of Coronavirus and high schoolers will be under a staggered schedule for in-person learning after the thanksgiving holiday. To register click HERE.