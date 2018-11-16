Deadline to pick up campaign signs approaching

The deadline to pick up all campaign signs from our most recent election is this Saturday.

WAAY 31 learned that, if the signs are not picked up, the property owner could receive a notice of violation.

We talked with politicians who still have signs out and learned what others think about it.

“They start out okay but, by the end, I’m sick of it," said Hannah Berryhill. "I’m sick of seeing it, I’m sick of hearing about it. I’m over it."

That was Berryhill’s answer when we asked her what she thought about campaign signs.

She said she gets tired of driving by them, especially when it’s been days after the election.

“I think it keeps divisions strong between people. And we’re ready to just be united," Berryhill said.

She was happy to hear the City of Huntsville has a rule that all campaign signs must be picked up within ten days after an election, with Saturday being the deadline for those who ran in this past election.

“I think rules are rules. And if the rules say ten days, then ten days after, they should be gone," Berryhill said.

WAAY 31 noticed a few of Sam Givhan’s signs were still out, so we gave him a call. He admitted to us that not all of his signs will be up by Saturday, as he’s been busy with other things and says the weather hasn’t helped—especially when it comes to getting the bigger signs.

We also talked with one woman who owns a store and says she doesn’t think it’s fair that she can’t have signs out when others do.

“When we have events, we’re not allowed to put signs out for our sale, because someone from the city will come pick them up and throw them away," she said.

She and Berryhill agreed that if her signs are being thrown away so should the leftover campaign signs.

“I think that we have enough trash without having somebody’s name who’s already run still out there," Berryhill said.

Givhan told WAAY 31 he plans to have all of his signs up before Thanksgiving, but says he’s noticed some other signs that are still up from the election in June.