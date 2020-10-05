Deadline to complete 2020 Census extended

You now have more time to complete the 2020 Census and play a role in Alabama’s future for the next decade.

Originally, Monday, Oct. 5 was the deadline to complete the census questionnaire, but it’s been extended to Oct. 31.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete the 2020 Census on either your phone or laptop. That lets you have an influence over what happens to the state in the next 10 years.

Huntsville City Planner James Vandiver told WAAY 31 that filling out the census impacts our roads, representation in Washington D.C. and much more.

“The best thing you can do as a citizen to make sure we have adequate school funding, adequate road funding, adequate healthcare funding, to ensure we have the services and quality of life that we deserve, you need to take the extra 10 minutes and fill out the census,” said Vandiver.

More than $675 billion is distributed per year based on the results from the census, so the more people who complete the census, the more funding Alabama will receive.

“Things like Medicare, transportation grants, Title One school grants, children's health insurance, national school lunch programs,” said Vandiver. “It’s really important that everyone’s counted because it affects everybody from political representation to federal funding.”

As of Monday, 63% of Alabama has responded to the census. The national average is 66%.

In North Alabama, Madison County is almost at 76%.

Morgan County is at 71%.

DeKalb County is far below the state’s average with 53%.

The goal is to have 100% completion rate and organizations are taking some last efforts to get our state there.

“We’ll be advertising through social media. We’ll be working with our community groups to make sure they get the word out,” said Vandiver.

Vandiver hopes this new deadline will get Alabama there.

To fill out the census questionnaire, click here.

Vandiver wants to remind people if someone comes to your door saying they’re a census enumerator, make sure they have a badge or identification on them before answering any questions.

