Deadline for Alabama tax filings extended to July 15

The deadline for state tax filings in Alabama has been extended to July 15.
Interest or penalties will not be charged for filings during the extended period.
Last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes is also moved to July 15. Read more on that here.
