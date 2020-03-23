Clear
BREAKING NEWS First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lincoln County, TN Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Alabama health department discusses coronavirus outbreak Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deadline for Alabama tax filings extended to July 15

Interest or penalties will not be charged for filings during the extended period.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 1:27 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 1:27 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The deadline for state tax filings in Alabama has been extended to July 15.

Interest or penalties will not be charged for filings during the extended period.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes is also moved to July 15. Read more on that here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events