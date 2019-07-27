New Alabama day care rule affects subsidy payments

"That's why we became licensed, so we didn't have to turn any families away," said Kathryn Dodson, daycare director.

Out of about 85 kids who come to Connect Church's daycare program, around 15 of them are using government subsidies to attend. In the last month those families received a letter from the Department of Human Resources letting them know they won't be able to use those subsidies past August 1st because their day care wasn't licensed yet.

"That's when we were like 'no no no we're going to get licensed.' so the parents have not been affected, they would've been affected if we had not gotten licensed," said Dodson.

In order to not to turn any family away, the day care decided to go through the process of licensing.

"Its important for us as a church to reach all families," said Dodson.

For Connect Church, the licensing requirements weren't far off from what they were already doing. They had to switch to a different background check program and add sinks.

"It was not hard for us, at all, fortunately our facility is in great shape," said Dodson.

Dodson also had to take some classes over the summer, but in the long run she says being licensed will be beneficial for the daycare.

"Its just more accountability which is good for us and I think for everybody," said Dodson.

For parents whose children attend day-cares that choose to stay unlicensed, Department of Human Resources spokesperson said the department will help them find a new center if needed.