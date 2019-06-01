DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

A man who drowned on Friday at DeSoto State Park has been identified by park officials.
Franklin Banks II, 20, was taken out of the water at DeSoto Falls around 6:30 Friday night.
The DeKalb County Coronor said Banks is from Monroeville, Alabama.
His death comes less than a week after the coroner said Joseph Nicholas Cantrell died while cliff jumping at the falls.
