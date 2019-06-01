Clear
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

DeSoto State Park officials identify Franklin Banks II, 20, as the man who drowned at the DeSoto Falls on Friday. DeSoto State Park officials identify Franklin Banks II, 20, as the man who drowned at the DeSoto Falls on Friday.

The DeKalb County Coronor said the man who drowned is from Monroeville, Alabama.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man who drowned on Friday at DeSoto State Park has been identified by park officials. 

Franklin Banks II, 20, was taken out of the water at DeSoto Falls around 6:30 Friday night. 

The DeKalb County Coronor said Banks is from Monroeville, Alabama.

His death comes less than a week after the coroner said Joseph Nicholas Cantrell died while cliff jumping at the falls.

