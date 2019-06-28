DeKalb County family wants answers after loved ones' graves were vandalized

WAAY 31 met with a group at Kirk Memorial Cemetery in Rainsville on Friday as they tried to wipe off offensive messages from their loved ones' graves.

"All the memories and the emotions flooded back of her pass all over again," said Sonya Keith.

That's what Keith says she felt as she saw these vulgar messages written on her father's and daughter's graves for the first time.

"I could not picture who would do this to her.....Or my dad," said Keith.

When Sonya's daughter died of cancer at age 20, she left behind an infant daughter. Since then, Sonya Keith and Aubrie Mahon have visited the cemetery often.

"Now that there's writing on the grave, every time I come and look at the grave, I feel like everything's changed," said Mahon.

Police have their theories on who do this, but because it is an active investigation, they couldn't say more past that.

"They have hatred in their heart for me," said Keith.

As the family works to clean off that handwriting, police are working to figure out whose handwriting it is. They say they have a suspect in mind, but they need to bring in a handwriting expert to make that arrest.

"We just want justice," said Keith.

Police say when they make an arrest, the person will be charged with criminal mischief. Rainsville police want to hear from you at (256) 638-2157, if you have any information.