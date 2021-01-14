DeKalb Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle break-in suspect

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a man broke into a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

It happened on Highway 75 at the intersection of Shiloh Ranch Road. The suspect is described as being in his 20s.

Deputies say he pulled into the parking lot of the Shiloh Fire Department, grabbed a large rock and threw it into the window of a vehicle. They believe the suspect might have been driving a black Ford Ranger with a chrome front and rear bumper and chrome step rails.

If you know anything, call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or submit via email at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.