DeKalb Regional Medical Center doctor: ICU beds are full, coronavirus is going to get worse

A doctor at DeKalb Regional Medical Center told WAAY 31 that all of the ICU beds are full.

"I don't think that the general public really realizes how extensive this is and how much worse this is going to get," said John Jones M.D., Emergency Room physician at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

"My first patient this morning was an unvaccinated person that came in with COVID symptoms. Was actually COVID positive. We're seeing a lot of it right now."

He said all of the ICU beds at the hospital are full.

"There are 12 beds and right now because of staffing issues, we're at six-bed capacity," said Jones.

Transferring patients to a different hospital is also a big concern right now.

"One of my colleagues this week, he was trying to transfer someone. He had to call 25 hospitals and then to be turned down by 25 hospitals all the way to Atlanta to Nashville, Birmingham all of those were completely full," said Jones.

Jones said it's taking a toll on the staff.

"You're doing your best to take care of as many people as you can. The burden is so much right now and our staff feels it all the time," said Jones.

He said this problem won't get better until people get vaccinated and wear a mask.

"That's the best two ways that we can actually attack this at its core and really hopefully get through this virus," said Jones.

Jones said they are able to take care of patients who come to the hospital, but wait times in the emergency room can vary.

He said earlier this week, people were waiting six to eight hours to been seen.

As of Friday morning, there are four patients in the ICU with COVID at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.