DeKalb, Lawrence, Madison, Morgan, other counties under Alabama burn ban

Twelve Alabama counties are now under a warm weather ban on open burning, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced on Friday.

The state says the ban protects air quality in areas of the state that have a history of air pollution. It runs until Oct. 31 in Baldwin, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.

“Prohibiting the open burning of wood, tree trimmings, brush and debris generated by land clearing and construction or demolition activities is an effective way to reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which is formed when volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides react in the presence of heat and sunlight,” said Ron Gore, chief of the department’s Air Division.

Read more about the ban here.