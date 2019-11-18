Clear
DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District says it violated drinking water standard

The department is monitoring for the presence of drinking water contaminants.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 2:25 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District says it recently violated a drinking water standard.

The department says this is not an emergency, and officials are routinely monitoring for the presence of drinking water contaminants. They say testing results for samples taken in August 2019 show the system exceeds the standard or maximum contaminant level for total haloacetic acids (HAA5). That total standard is .060 MG/L. 

Some people who drink water with the contaminants over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the department.

The DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District released this statement on Monday:

