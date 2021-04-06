DeKalb Jackson Water District worker charged with ID theft, fraud; customers urged to check accounts

An employee of the DeKalb Jackson Water District is charged for identity theft and using other people's credit cards.

Jessica Kay Hosch, 33, of Rainsville was arrested on Monday. She was an employee of the water board in Ider.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, she would obtain the credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bills and then use them to make online purchases. It says two of the victims live in DeKalb County.

Hosch is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and three counts of identity theft, but the sheriff’s office says more charges are possible.

The department asks customers of the DeKalb Jackson Water District to check their bank statements and if you find any fraudulent charges to call the office at 256-845-3801.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: “I just want to thank our Investigations Unit for the great job they did on this investigation. Working these types of crimes are extremely difficult for our investigators due to the difficulty in obtaining evidence. We very much appreciate the cooperation of the DeKalb Jackson Water District during this investigation. We have an amazing team that work day and night to catch thieves like this.”

“Always keep a check on your bank statements and if you notice anything out of the ordinary, please contact your financial institution immediately. And, as always, call us if you need us.”