DeKalb County woman charged with theft for Facebook puppy scam

A woman is charged with theft in DeKalb County for running a puppy scam through Facebook.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint earlier this month of a Facebook account advertising puppies for sale and requiring a $250 deposit. It had the name, Samantha Allen, and was determined to be a fake account.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect set up a meeting place to get the $250 deposit and promised a puppy at a later date. It says after receiving the money, the fake account was deleted.

The suspect was identified as Sabrina Gabriell Esloon, 28, of Rainsville. She was arrested for a charge of theft of property fourth degree.

The scam has happened in Marshall and Jackson counties, as well, and possibly other places, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a similar scam, reach out to the department at 256-845-3801.