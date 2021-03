Tuesday marks 2 years since searchers found the body of 11-year-old Amberly Barnett in DeKalb County.

Strangulation was determined to be the cause of death. Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, was arrested and charged with capital murder in relation to the case.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the trial is still delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. At last check, there is no scheduled date for it to start.