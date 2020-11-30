DeKalb County traffic stop leads to arrest of Georgia man wanted for multiple felonies

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Georgia man wanted for multiple felony warrants.

The arrest happened in the early morning hours on Nov. 25 in the Deer Head Cove area on County Road 792.

Two deputies were patrolling the area while using the sheriff’s office’s substation at the Cartersville Fire Department on Highway 75. While on County Road 792, they tried to stop a vehicle traveling into Deer Head Cove.

According to the department, after activating emergency lights, the vehicle continued to travel and eventually stopped about halfway down the mountain. It says there were three occupants in the vehicle and deputies determined that one of them was providing false information.

Timothy Shumate, 35, of Conyers, Georgia was arrested for outstanding warrants for armed robbery, home invasion, assault first degree and probation violations with the Rockdale and Putnam County sheriff’s offices in Georgia.

Shumate is currently held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

The Ider, Sylvania and Henagar police departments assisted in the case.