DeKalb County superintendent warns about bogus school representatives entering homes

People showing up at DeKalb County homes and saying they are technicians for the school system aren’t what they claim to be, according to the school system’s leader.

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said on Facebook Monday that he has “been made aware by multiple reports of individuals claiming to be working for the DeKalb County Board of Education visiting homes. Upon visiting, they claim to be installing apps and/or other technical needs on computers or Chromebooks in the event of remote or virtual learning.”

Barnett said the school system doesn’t do this, and that anyone who got a visit from someone claiming to represent the district this way should contact authorities.

Read his full Facebook post below: