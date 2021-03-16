DeKalb County storm shelters ready for Wednesday's severe weather threat

On Tuesday, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency officials spent part of the day making sure that storm shelters are ready for Wednesday.

The EMA director told WAAY 31 that it's important to make sure you have multiple forms of communication, as well as a plan for if things get dangerous.

People in DeKalb County tell us that ahead of Wednesday's potential severe weather, they have the tragedy of April 27, 2011 in the back of their minds. DeKalb County saw the second highest amount of deaths as a result of storms that day.

"It's always in the back of your mind that the big killer tornadoes happen," said EMA director Anthony Clifton.

Clifton explained that the tragedy of April 27, 2011 sticks in his mind before every potentially dangerous weather event.

"It was a horrible, devastating time for the community," said Clifton.

Clifton was working as a paramedic at the time and worked that day. He said 46 people from DeKalb County died as a result of those storms. Rainsville fire chief Willimac Right was working in Albertville at the time, but on that day, he came home to Rainsville to help however he could.

"You always think the worst, especially after an event like that," said Right.

Ahead of Wednesday's potential storms, Rainsville Fire will have firefighters on standby to help. Click HERE to take a look at closures for Wednesday ahead of severe weather.