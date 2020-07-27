DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy finds meth, pot more in traffic stop

Two people were charged and meth, pot and more were seized in a traffic stop in DeKalb County on Friday.

A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling on Highway 68 between Crossville and the Dawson Community about 2 a.m. July 24 when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and during a search of the vehicle, located more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in methamphetamine.

The driver, William Dawdy Jr., 56, of Albertville was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger, Travis Huff, 39, of Arab was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is an excellent job by our patrol deputy seizing such a large amount of narcotics. It’s an important part of our job to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities. 200 grams is enough to feed a lot of addiction and create a lot of addiction.”