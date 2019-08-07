DeKalb County sheriff wants help finding suspect in produce stand robbery and assault

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a robbery and assault that happened at a produce stand on Monday.
The sheriff's office says the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 82, near the Marshall County line. According to the department, the suspect is a white male in his twenties and was driving either a green Chevrolet trailblazer or GMC Jimmy without a tag.
The man is believed to live around the Geraldine area. If you have information, the sheriff's office asks you to contact an investigator at 256-845-3801.
