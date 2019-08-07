Clear

DeKalb County sheriff wants help finding suspect in produce stand robbery and assault

Courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

If you have information, the sheriff's office asks you to contact an investigator at 256-845-3801.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a robbery and assault that happened at a produce stand on Monday.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road 82, near the Marshall County line. According to the department, the suspect is a white male in his twenties and was driving either a green Chevrolet trailblazer or GMC Jimmy without a tag.

The man is believed to live around the Geraldine area. If you have information, the sheriff's office asks you to contact an investigator at 256-845-3801.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events