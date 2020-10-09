DeKalb County sheriff, schools seek more victims of teacher charged over inappropriate behavior

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Education said Friday they continue to work together to investigate charges of inappropriate conduct by a now-former Sylvania High School teacher.

Dustin Dalton, 28, of Rainsville was arrested Monday and charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and dissemination of obscene material.

The sheriff’s office and school board ask that anyone who “feels as though they have been a victim” of Dustin Dalton contact sheriff’s office investigators at 256-845-3801.

On Oct. 2, officials from the high school and school board began investigating an allegation of inappropriate behavior against Dustin Dalton. The sheriff’s office and Alabama Department of Human Resources then became involved.

The sheriff’s office made the arrest Monday.

In a news release Friday, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett said: “I am sickened by the news and what has transpired, I pray for the families and for justice to be served. I appreciate the partnership with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DHR and look forward to working alongside them for the duration of this investigation.”

Sheriff Nick Welden said: “Ensuring a full and adequate investigation is vital to ensuring that justice is served. We will work tirelessly to ensure the court has all the information need to provide justice for the victims and their families.”

The sheriff’s office said more charges could be added against Dustin Dalton.

Authorities in Fort Payne say Dustin Dalton is related to a now-former teacher there who has been charged with similar inappropriate behavior with a student.

Donovan Dalton was arrested Friday and charged with school employee engaging in sex with a student. You can read more HERE

Fort Payne also is located in DeKalb County.