The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies interrupted a Kratom trafficking operation Thursday night on Interstate 59.
The sheriff's office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at around 8 p.m. when they noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.
Photo: The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
After a search, the sheriff's office says deputies found more than 6 ounces of Kratom, 62 illegally-possessed Vyvanse pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The sheriff's office says the narcotics were headed from Texas to New York.
The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Bailey from Round Rock, Texas, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. The passenger, 35-year-old Patrick Tisdale from Austin, Texas, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
Related Content
- DeKalb County sheriff: 2 Texas men arrested in interstate Kratom trafficking bust
- 2 charged in DeKalb County meth busts
- 2 women arrested after DeKalb County car chase, meth bust
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: Citizen tip leads to meth bust, arrest
- Men charged with DeKalb County burglary
- Two men arrested in Morgan County drug bust
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- DeKalb County sheriff arrests several suspects after vehicle pursuits
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting
- 32 arrested in DeKalb County drug crackdown