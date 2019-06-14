Clear
DeKalb County sheriff: 2 Texas men arrested in interstate Kratom trafficking bust

Christopher Bailey and Patrick Tisdal

The sheriff's office says the narcotics were headed from Texas to New York.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies interrupted a Kratom trafficking operation Thursday night on Interstate 59.

The sheriff's office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at around 8 p.m. when they noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.


Photo: The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

After a search, the sheriff's office says deputies found more than 6 ounces of Kratom, 62 illegally-possessed Vyvanse pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The sheriff's office says the narcotics were headed from Texas to New York.

The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Bailey from Round Rock, Texas, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. The passenger, 35-year-old Patrick Tisdale from Austin, Texas, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.

