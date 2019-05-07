The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on County Road 20 near Skirum.
The office, which posted about the investigation to its Facebook page after 11 p.m. Monday, reports there is no threat to the community.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
Related Content
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating late Monday shooting
- DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Monday night
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Police investigate fatal stabbing in DeKalb County
- Juvenile accidentally shoots man in Dekalb County
- DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest
- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of K9 officer
- DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Amberly Barnett murder
Scroll for more content...