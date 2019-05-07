Clear

DeKalb County sheriff investigating late Monday shooting

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on County Road 20 near Skirum.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on County Road 20 near Skirum.

The office, which posted about the investigation to its Facebook page after 11 p.m. Monday, reports there is no threat to the community.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events