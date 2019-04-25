Clear
DeKalb County sheriff investigating Crossville shooting

The investigation is ongoing in the 1100 block of Union Grove Road.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Crossville.

The investigation is ongoing in the 1100 block of Union Grove Road.

No other information has been released, including the extent of injuries.

