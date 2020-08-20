DeKalb County sheriff hunting suspect in multiple vehicle thefts

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Ider man after several vehicles were stolen and later recovered over the weekend.

Daniel Spurgin Jr., 21, is wanted on multiple felony warrants in connection to the vehicle thefts, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Saturday night, a truck with a motorcycle on a trailer was stolen from a victim’s yard on County Road 141.

Later on Sunday, the truck and trailer were spotted by a citizen at Beulah Church on County Road 159 nearby and recovered by law enforcement.

Also on Sunday, a spreader truck was reported stolen from chicken houses on County Road 739 near Ider. The truck was stolen sometime on Saturday night. Later in the day, a citizen spotted the truck abandoned at the Deer Head Cove Cemetery on County Road 792.

About 2 p.m. Sunday, Pruett said an Ider Police officer spotted Spurgin.

After the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle led the officer on a pursuit. Spurgin’s vehicle wrecked on Crabapple Lane in Ider, and the he ran away, Pruett said.

While deputies and officers were searching for Spurgin, the stolen motorcycle from the previous night was located in a wooded area nearby.

On Monday, another vehicle reported stolen out of Jackson County and tied to the same suspect was located abandoned at the Ider Foodmart, Pruett said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Spurgin is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801. Your identity will be kept confidential.