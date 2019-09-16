Clear

DeKalb County sheriff catches would-be lawnmower bandit on video

The sheriff’s office said the attempt was made Sep. 9 in Fort Payne.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspect who it says tried, and failed, to steal a lawnmower.

He tried to cut the fence, but couldn’t get the mower out, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.

See details and watch a video of the attempt below:

