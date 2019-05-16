DeKalb County sheriff arrests several suspects after vehicle pursuits

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were involved in several pursuits this week.

The sheriff's office says on Monday around 12 a.m., a high-speed chase was initiated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and entered DeKalb County. Officials say the suspect exceeded speeds of 100 mph, and deputies were able to stop the vehicle by using patrol cars to prevent injury to citizens.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, 42-year-old Billy Blake of Fort Payne, was taken to Highlands Medical Center after the chase. He will be charged in both Jackson and DeKalb counties when he's released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office say Blake was previously arrested for breaking into Henagar Junior High, Flat Rock School, storage units and several churches in Jackson and DeKalb counties. He was recently released on probation.

The sheriff's office says in another incident, on Tuesday around 10 p.m., when a Drug Task Force Agent tried to stop a vehicle on County Road 169, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed to try to elude the agent. The sheriff's office says the suspect then turned into a driveway near the Georgia Line.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, officials searched the vehicle, finding marijuana, a pipe and pills. The vehicle's occupants, 18-year-old Daniel Andrews of Menlo, Georgia and 20-year-old Eric Clark of Trenton, Georgia, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrews received an additional charge of attempting to elude.

The sheriff's office says Tuesday night around 11 p.m., more suspects were arrested after officials attempted to make a traffic stop on Highway 40, near Henagar. The sheriff's office says the pursuit ended on County Road 664 when the vehicle lost control, and three suspects attempted to flee on foot.

Officials found marijuana, methamphetamine, pills and a firearm in the vehicle. The suspects, 37-year-old Christopher Freeman of Section, 46-year-old Jamie Whitley of Collinsville and 45-year-old Christie Wood of Pisgah, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second-degree and attempting to elude.

The sheriff's office says Freeman, the driver of the vehicle, was also charged with resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.