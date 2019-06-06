DeKalb County sheriff arrests man wanted in multiple counties for thefts

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who it says is involved in crimes in multiple counties.

Terry Don Wooten, 39, of Powell was captured about 12 a.m. Thursday by DeKalb County investigators, Drug Task Force Agents, and deputies.

Wooten is a suspect in recent crimes in DeKalb, Marshall, and Jackson counties, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

In DeKalb County, Wooten had warrants for two counts of theft of property and two counts of burglary.

He was also found to be possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest, giving him additional charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wooten will have additional charges pending after leading investigators on a chase on County Road 48, Pruett said.

Pruett said Wooten is suspected of stealing a motorcycle from the Powell area several weeks ago. The motorcycle was recovered by DeKalb and Jackson county investigators in Woodville. He was arrested on theft charges several weeks ago, but was released on bond.

Melissa Fossett, 37, of Section was with Wooten at the time of his arrest. She is in custody at the DeKalb County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, Pruett said.

We’d like to thank the public for their tips and assistance in apprehending Wooten.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said some of the items were located and will be returned, but some of the stolen goods will never be able to be found.