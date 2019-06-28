DeKalb County sheriff arrests 5 on drug-related charges

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says its narcotics unit seized a large amount of methamphetamine this week, leading to the arrests of five suspects.

The sheriff's office says two suspects were arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in Rainsville when a quarter-pound of methamphetamine in crystal form, or Ice, was found. The Department of Human Resources was called to the scene, because two young children were in the vehicle, Tyler Pruett, a sheriff's office spokesperson, says.

Delila Simmons, 35, of Rainsville and Benjamin McClain, 36, of Etowah County were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Pruett, another suspect was arrested Friday morning around 2 a.m. when agents found approximately 77 grams of methamphetamine in crystallized form at a residence on County Road 139 in the Crossville area.

Tony Bryant, 37, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Pruett says two more suspects were arrested Friday when a Fyffe police officer was investigating a dump truck stopped in the middle of the road. He says the officer found the owner of the vehicle at a nearby residence, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and scales.

An agent with the sheriff’s office's narcotics unit was called, and the residence was searched. Officials recovered 34 grams of methamphetamine and 78 Tramadol pills, Pruett says.

The truck driver, 58-year-old Tony Selvage of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The homeowner, 46-year-old Jeffrey George of Fyffe, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.