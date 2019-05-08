DeKalb County sheriff: Traffic stop nets meth, guns, cash, 2 arrests

A late Monday traffic stop ended with the seizure of methamphetamine, guns and cash, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 68 and County Road 479 near Kilpatrick when the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Pruett said, after the vehicle was stopped, agents recovered approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, handguns, burglary tools and debit/credit cards belonging to several different people. They also found cash and drug paraphernalia.

Pruett said Richard Anderson, 30, of Boaz and Joshua Pettus, 41, of Albertville were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of burglar’s tools.

Anderson also was charged with fleeing/attempt to elude.