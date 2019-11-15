DeKalb County sheriff: Suspect with multiple warrants injured in high-speed chase, wreck

A high-speed chase ended just before 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 843 and County Road 20 in Geraldine, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the department, Tyler Pruett, said the suspect wrecked and only had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Pruett said the chase was initiated by Boaz police in Marshall County. The suspect will face charges in both counties, but will likely be going to the DeKalb County Detention Center to be booked.

According to Pruett, the suspect had multiple warrants for their arrest.