A high-speed chase ended just before 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 843 and County Road 20 in Geraldine, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
A spokesperson for the department, Tyler Pruett, said the suspect wrecked and only had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Pruett said the chase was initiated by Boaz police in Marshall County. The suspect will face charges in both counties, but will likely be going to the DeKalb County Detention Center to be booked.
According to Pruett, the suspect had multiple warrants for their arrest.
Related Content
- DeKalb County sheriff: Suspect with multiple warrants injured in high-speed chase, wreck
- DeKalb County chase ends in multiple charges
- High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck
- DeKalb County sheriff: Search warrants in Fort Payne, Sylvania, Henagar result in multiple arrests
- 2 suspects arrested after high-speed chase in Morgan County
- Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase through multiple North Alabama counties
- Police release name of suspect in high-speed chase, wreck at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake
- DeKalb Co. man accused of multi-county thefts, eluding police on high-speed chase
- Two suspects arrested after high-speed chase near Sylvania
- Tuscumbia high-speed chase lands burglary suspect behind bars
Scroll for more content...