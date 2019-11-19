DeKalb County sheriff: Suspect wanted in multiple counties arrested after chase in Alabama, Georgia

A fugitive was captured Tuesday morning in a multi-agency operation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The department says around 6 a.m., authorities tried to find the suspect at a home on County Road 169 near Cartersville.

While the team was at the home, the sheriff's office says the suspect tried to return there on an ATV, which was later determined to be stolen. They say he then left on the ATV and led the team on a chase that entered Georgia, continuing on District Line Road.

After turning onto Owenby Road, the department says the suspect abandoned the ATV and ran away. He was captured nearby in a wooded area after crossing back over the Alabama line into Jackson County, the sheriff's office says.

Jared Lance Haggard, 28, of Higdon was booked in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. Once released, he will be taken to DeKalb County for 16 prior charges related to narcotics, eluding law enforcement, multiple burglaries and receiving stolen property.

During his arrest, the sheriff's office says Haggard was found to be in possession of meth, which added another charge. He’ll also receive new charges related to the incident Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says Haggard is a suspect in burglaries in Dade County, Georgia, Jackson County and DeKalb County.

Haggard faces outstanding warrants in DeKalb County for the following:

Probation Violation

Theft of Property 3rd Degree (x4)

Illegal Possession of a Credit Card

Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree (x2)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Attempt to Elude

Theft of Property 2nd Degree

Burglary 3rd Degree (x3)

Haggard faces outstanding warrants in Jackson County for escape, probation revocation and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth). He also had an outstanding warrant in Dade County in Georgia for failure to appear (driving while suspended), according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The DeKalb County Interdiction and Narcotics Unit, U.S. Marshals, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Narcotics Task Force, Henagar police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the operation.

“This apprehension is huge for our department and our county. Mr. Haggard has stolen a lot of possessions from our citizens and citizens of surrounding counties. Our deputies, agents, investigators have done a fantastic job with the theft investigations and this apprehension which has spanned six months,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.