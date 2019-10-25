DeKalb County sheriff: Search warrants in Fort Payne, Sylvania, Henagar result in multiple arrests

The DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction team has made multiple drug arrests over the last week.

The sheriff's office says the arrests are the result of search warrants served in Fort Payne, Henagar and Sylvania, as well as traffic stops conducted within the county.

On Oct. 15, officials executed a search warrant at a home on 18th Street SW in Fort Payne, after deputies and Fort Payne police went there to serve felony warrants.

The sheriff's office says meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

James Howard Pendergrass, 60, of Fort Payne, James Colton Pendergrass, 28, of Centre, Melissa Howard, 52, of Sylvania, and Madison Coker, 32, of Collinsville were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second-degree.

That same night, deputies stopped a vehicle on County Road 44. The sheriff's office says during a search of the vehicle, Stephanie Solis, 32, of Fort Payne was found to be in possession of meth and synthetic marijuana. She was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 17 in the area of County Roads 169 and 155, deputies stopped a vehicle. The sheriff's office says drug paraphernalia, a bag of meth and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

Michael Ray Bradford Jr., 34, of Bryant was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The same day, the DeKalb County Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Northbound. The sheriff's office says approximately one ounce of synthetic marijuana was found.

Stephen Mostella, 42, of Gadsden was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

On Oct. 18, the Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in the 1800 block of Gault Avenue North. The sheriff's office says meth, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were found.

Mildred Thompson, 44, of Fort Payne was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later that night, the Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Old Highway 35. The sheriff's office says meth and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Derek Higgins, 45, of Rainsville and Brad Giffin, 33, of Fyffe were arrested for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same night, the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Summerour Road in Sylvania. The sheriff's office says approximately 12 grams of meth, assorted pills and marijuana were found.

Maggie Downer, 37, of Sylvania and Jeremy Wilbanks, 34, of Sylvania were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other suspects were also arrested at the home. Dorsey Wilbanks, 57, of Sylvania and Jessica Wilbanks, 52, of Sylvania were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 20, the sheriff's office says a narcotics agent saw a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 507 in the Blake Community. The department says when the agent attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued down County Road 505 at a high rate of speed.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle wrecked through a fence around the 900 block of County Road 505 and continued to County Road 273. The department says it finally stopped on County Road 508.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was found to be under the influence and was combative towards officials at the scene. The department says later, he assaulted a corrections officer at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Glenn David Moses, 39, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief first-degree and assault third-degree. The sheriff's office says more charges are pending.

On Oct. 23, the sheriff's office says agents conducted a search warrant on County Road 673 in the Henagar area. The department says approximately 15 grams of meth and prescription pills were found.

Tonya Brown, 35, of Henagar, Justin Stover, 34, of Henagar, Rachel Helton, 35, of Albertville, Chris Porter, 51, of Mentone, and Ann King, 54, of Henagar were arrested at the home.

The sheriff's office says the suspects were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, loitering in a drug house and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown and Stover were also charged with possession with intent to distribute.