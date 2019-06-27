DeKalb County sheriff: Rumors of 11 dead bodies are false

The DeKalb County sheriff is dispelling a rumor on Thursday that 11 bodies were found in the Grove Oak community.

Tyler Pruett, a public information officer for the sheriff's office, says during the last several days, the department has been "bombarded with calls regarding 11 bodies found."

Pruett says the sheriff's office is not aware that anything like this has happened, and agencies in surrounding counties are not aware of this either.

"To our knowledge, we haven’t even had a natural death in that area during that time period," he said.

The sheriff's office says if anyone has found 11 bodies, they can call the department at 256-845-3801 to discuss with why they didn't report the discovery.

“We’re not sure where this rumor came from or who started it, but no such discovery in Grove Oak or anywhere else in DeKalb County has been reported to our office,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.