DeKalb County sheriff: No, we’re not arresting people for plastic bag possession

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday afternoon to address “calls and concerns” about a resident’s Facebook post.

The post says people are being arrested for being in possession of empty zip top plastic bags. It claims the empty bags are considered drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office has two words for the post: FAKE NEWS

On the Facebook post you can see in full here, the office says, in part: “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests due to possessing ziplock bags. They are only illegal if they contain illegal substances, or have contained illegal substances such as Methamphetamine, Marijuana, or Cocaine and there is a remaining residue.”