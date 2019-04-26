Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Lawyer: Motion to dismiss filed in Huntsville murder case after surveillance images released Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

DeKalb County sheriff: No, we’re not arresting people for plastic bag possession

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday afternoon to address “calls and concerns” about a resident’s Facebook post.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday afternoon to address “calls and concerns” about a resident’s Facebook post.

The post says people are being arrested for being in possession of empty zip top plastic bags. It claims the empty bags are considered drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office has two words for the post: FAKE NEWS

On the Facebook post you can see in full here, the office says, in part: “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests due to possessing ziplock bags. They are only illegal if they contain illegal substances, or have contained illegal substances such as Methamphetamine, Marijuana, or Cocaine and there is a remaining residue.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events